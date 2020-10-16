Menu
Search
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Larry Allen
Larry Allen

August 18, 1952 - October 10, 2020

Graveside service for Larry Allen, 68, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Pastor Patricia A. Arnold will officiate.

Mr. Allen who passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born August 18, 1952 in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing for Mr. Allen will be Friday, October 16, 2020, from 4 pm – 6 pm.

Survivors include: one brother, Willie H. (Linda) Allen of Opelika, AL; two sisters, Betty Hunter of Opelika, AL and Sylvia Gunn of Cleveland, OH; sister-in-law, Doris Allen of Hamilton, GA; four nephews, Keison (Kim) Allen, Madel Davis of Smiths, AL, Dexter (Lesile) Allen of Columbus, GA and Brandon Adams of Smyrna, TN; four nieces, Mahogany (Kalvin) Lewis, Valencia (Forranta) Floyd, Erika Allen all of Opelika, AL and Kanidrus Prather of Ft. Mitchell, AL; a devoted great-nephew and caregiver, Arequavious "Quay" Griffin of Opelika, AL; two great-nieces and caregiver, Markhia Jenkins and Brittnie Allen both of Opelika, AL; two god-mothers, Martha Beasley of Opelika, AL and Frances Avery of Atlanta, GA; six devoted friends, Willie Grady, David Gunn, Hamidullah Muwakkil, Charles Buckhannon, Eddie Beaty and David Payne all of Opelika, AL; a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.

CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, Alabama
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
My condolence to the family! May you R.I.P Larry!
Briggett Summers
October 15, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived of Larry
May the "God of all comfort "
See you through this difficult time
Penny S
Neighbor
October 15, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family of Larry Allen. May the God of comfort, give you strength and courage to cope with your grief. (Psalm 94:18,19)
N. Stewart
October 14, 2020
My Sincere Condolences to the family.
I ‘am So Sorry for the loss of your love
One. May you find Comfort in your
Beautiful heart and treasured every
memory that holds a special place in
Your love ones heart, may God give
You the strength to endure this difficult
Time, and continue to bless your love ones.
October 13, 2020