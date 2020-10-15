Jesse Alan Marchant Birt
May 21, 1996 - October 12, 2020
Jesse Alan Marchant Birt, age 24, beloved son and grandson was murdered in Birmingham, Alabama, on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in the parking lot of his apartment complex. His murder is being investigated by Birmingham Police. He graduated from Auburn High School in 2014, where he was involved in Science Olympiad. He was heavily involved in science competitions and won nationals in the electric car competition. At the time of his death, he was a senior in mechanical engineering at UAB and had a passion for Thermodynamics. Jesse was a loving, caring, compassionate man devoted to causes of social justice and the environment. He loved the natural world, especially animals and trees. He adored Dungeons & Dragons, often serving as Dungeon Master. A celebration of his life will be held at the gazebo in Town Creek Cemetery, Auburn, Saturday, Oct. 17, at 10 am. A Wake will be held in his parents' backyard at 7 pm that evening. He is survived by his parents, Timothy Birt and Jamie Marchant of Auburn, Alabama; grandparents, Joe Birt, Pat Birt and Kathie Berger; a large circle of aunts, uncle and cousins; Chassidie Hairston, his roommate; and three recently rescued kittens. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Jesse Birt Memorial Fund at UAB gift records/720 2nd Ave. South AB1230, Birmingham, AL 35294, [email protected]
or Go.uab.edu/JesseBirtMemorialFund
.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 15, 2020.