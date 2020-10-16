Sharon Renee Hunter-Payne
November 16, 1968 - October 7, 2020
Graveside service for Sharon Payne, 51, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Garden Hills Cemetery, 1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, Alabama 36801, Reverend L.W. Booker will officiate.
Mrs. Payne, who passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Columbus Hospice House in Columbus, GA, was born November 16, 1968 in Washington, D.C.
Public viewing for Mrs. Payne will be Friday, October 16, 2020, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Survivors include: her husband, Alvin Payne of Opelika, AL; two daughters, Ebony Payne and Anita Payne both of Opelika, AL; father, Willie Hunter, Jr. of Washington, D.C.; mother, Maria Easler of Atlanta, GA; one sister, Teresa Hunter of Sacramento, CA; three brothers, Ismail "Rocket" Harrison of Atlanta, GA, Willie Hunter III and Derrick Powell both of Washington, D.C.; one aunt, Sherr Maynard of Washington, D.C.; one uncle, Gary (Tina) Barnes of Washington, D.C.; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and friends.
CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
Harris Funeral Home is directing: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 16, 2020.