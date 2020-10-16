Johnny Glen Allen, Sr.February 7, 1939 - October 12, 2020Johnny Glen Allen of Opelika, born to the late Annie Maude Allen and Robert Julus Allen in Birmingham, Alabama February 7, 1939 passed away October 12, 2020 at his home.He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Kathryn (Kay) Jenkins Allen: children, Johnny (Glen) Allen, Jr. (Leigh) of Vestavia Hills, AL, and Karen Allen Sisco (Wayne)of Sandy Springs, GA: grandchildren Drew Allen, Anna Allen, Ashley Sisco, Nathan Sisco and Sabrina Sisco; great grandchildren Casen Escalante and Anders Escalante; sister Mary Reed of Birmingham; brother Bobby Allen (Cathy) of Springville, AL and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.Johnny attended Woodlawn High School in Birmingham and received a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Auburn University in 1961. After college he relocated to Huntsville, AL working for the U.S. Army in their Ballistic Missile Defense program for 20 years. Two of those years were spent on Kwajalein (KMR) in the Marshall Islands. He then ventured into the private sector working with several defense contractors until retirement. In retirement Johnny and Kay relocated full time to their dream home in Old Seagrove Beach, FL, traveling and making regular visits to their gameday condo in Auburn to cheer on the Tigers. In 2019 they settled in Opelika, AL.A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.