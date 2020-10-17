Edward Moneagle Thompson, Jr.January 10, 1956 - October 11, 2020Edward Moneagle Thompson, Junior of Auburn, Alabama died peacefully on Sunday, October 11th. His endless love and complete devotion to his family and to Jesus Christ was evident throughout his life.Mr. Thompson was born on January 10, 1956 to Edward and Faye Blackwell Thompson in Mobile, Alabama. Upon graduating from McGill-Toolen High School (1974), he attended and played football at Millsaps College in Jackson, MS before transferring to Auburn University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism/Political Science in 1979.Mr. Thompson was a truly gifted communicator. He was a creative thinker, a talented writer and a beloved storyteller. He held a variety of positions in the government, non-profit and corporate sectors with various roles writing and editing, as well as directing over marketing, advertising and publications. In 1998, he began working for the Alabama Council on Human Relations, where he remained for more than 20 years and was valued for his many professional talents, hard work, eagerness to serve and help others and where his loyal friendship was cherished by many.Mr. Thompson will be remembered as a kind and humble man who honored God, listened well and gave of himself generously. He had a gentle spirit, smiled easily and joked often. His favorite place to be was with his daughter and three grandchildren. He filled their hearts with laughter and joy and was their favorite playmate and friend.He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Ellen Turner and brother, David Thompson. He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Beth (Cam) Kirbo; three grandchildren: Ann Margaret Kirbo, Campbell Kirbo and George Kirbo; three siblings: Rusty Thompson, Jimmy Thompson and Richie Thompson; former wife, Sue Ann Balch and many nieces and nephews.A family graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 18th at 3:00 PM at Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery with Lance McDowell officiating.