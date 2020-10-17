Kenneth L. ArnoldJuly 2, 1951 - October 15, 2020Kenneth L. Arnold of Opelika, AL died October 15, 2020 after a brief illness.He was born July 2, 1951 in Donalsonville, GA to Charles & Clyde Anglin Arnold.Kenneth will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, Daddy, Papa, Papa Kenneth, Zif, son, brother, uncle & friend. His life time love of the water, whether it was skiing, boating or fishing filled him with lasting memories. When he retired, he became Captain of his first pontoon boat and enjoyed spending time on Lake Martin.He was an employee of Three Notch EMC for 46 years in Donalsonville, GA. After retirement in 2017 he and Linda moved to Opelika.Kenneth was preceded in death by his father, Charles Arnold.Survivors include his wife, Linda Andress Arnold; daughters, Lindsey (Joseph) Gorrin of Tarpon Springs, FL, Melissa (Ross) Morris & Michelle (Austin) Singleton of Auburn; mother, Clyde Arnold of Donalsonville GA, brother, Stan Arnold of Jakin, GA; grandchildren, Bailey & Garrett Morris, Ann & William Singleton and Lucia & Penelope Gorrin; nieces & nephews, Jordan (B.J.) Josey, Ben Arnold, Jennifer (Matthew) Foster, Amber (John) Hall & Cody (Nicole) Fennell.A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, October 18th, at 2:00 pm (Central Time) at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home at 1500 Frederick Road in Opelika, AL. Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm prior to service.In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Kenneth's memory to: Auburn UMC, PO Box 3135, Auburn, AL 36831 or Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.Masks and social distancing are encouraged.