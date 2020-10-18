Ruth M. PorchAugust 11, 2020 - October 13, 2020Ruth Porch of Notasulga, Alabama, formerly of Dallas, Georgia moved to Alabama to live with her caretaker daughter Pat Pounders.Mrs. Porch was preceded in death by her husband Retired USAF SM/Sgt Coy L Porch; son B.E. Tanner; parents Rev. W.R. and Sarah M. Smith; siblings: Lucille Stroup, James Smith; and her "favorite" and only son-in-law Larry Pounders.She leaves behind her daughter Pat Pounders and adopted son Robert Porch; grandchildren: Tina (Mike) Rabren, Gina Pounders Donald; great-grandchildren: Amie Porch, Kirsten Porch, Felicia Porch Hendrix, Ali, Star, Austin Rabren, Baylea (Chris) Morris, Peyton Love; 5th generation great-great grandchildren: Rosie Porch, Breyer Hendricks, Dakota Hendrix; and her brother and sister in Christ, Ralph and Allene Nelson.Special thanks and appreciation to the kindness and loving care given by Aron Pitts and Eli Ricks.Due to Covid-19 the family has scheduled a private service.