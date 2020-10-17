Jacqueline "Jackie" Screws SamfordMay 11, 1933 - October 15, 2020Jacqueline "Jackie" Screws Samford, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 15, 2020, at the age of 87.She was born on May 11, 1933 the daughter of Jack and Blanche Screws. She was a graduate of Auburn University with a major in Music Education. She was actively involved with Trinity UMC, and served as pianist for many years. She was a faithful member of the Thomas Samford Sunday School Class. She also enjoyed serving in the East Alabama Medical Center Auxilary.Mrs. Samford was preceded in death by Thomas Drake Samford III (husband of 48 years), Betty S Gaut (sister), Thomas Drake Samford, IV (son).She is survived by her devoted children: Lynn Samford Fargason (John), Birmingham; Robert Maxwell Samford (Joy), Auburn; and Richard Drake Samford (Debra), Opelika; daughter-in-law Janice Samford Candler (Jack), Montgomery; grandchildren: Jennifer (Dwayne)Morgan, Lauren (Chase) Sievers, Montgomery; Heather (Cody)Peak, Birmingham; Justin (Daniela) Fargason, Portland, Oregon; Luke (Alison) Fargason, Birmingham; Amanda Samford, Montgomery; Chase (Laken) Samford, Birmingham; Clay Samford, Auburn ; Drake, Mary Whitten, Thomas Samford, Corey (Amber) Lemke, and Colt Perryman, Opelika; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Michael, and Joshua, Austin, and Destiny Morgan Montgomery; Judah, Caden, and Maggie Rose Sievers, Montgomery; Shiloh and Samuel Fargason, Birmingham; Harper, Hollyn, and Hunter Lemke, Opelika.Graveside service for Jacqueline Screws Samford of Opelika, Alabama, will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Rosemere Cemetery, in Opelika, at 11:00 am, for family and friends with Dr. Earl Ballard officiating.The family respectfully declines the gift of flowers and requests that memorial donations be directed to: Trinity UMC Music Ministry, 800 2nd Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801.Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is directing.