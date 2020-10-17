Dorothy Faye Baker
August 31, 1939 - October 15, 2020
Graveside Service for Mrs. Dorothy Faye Baker, 81, of Dadeville, will be Monday, October 19, 2020 at 1 pm at the Beulah Baptist Church. Rev. Tim Davis will officiate. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 10 am to 12 pm at Langley Funeral Home.
Mrs. Baker passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at her residence. She was born on August 31, 1939 in Lee County, Alabama to J.D. Winslett and Ethel Eugenia Weldon Winslett. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children Roy Baker (Donna) of Dadeville, Sandra Gates (Bobby) of Opelika, Wanda Baker of Dadeville, Joseph Earl Baker (Heather) of Tallassee, Christopher James Baker (Nicki) of Dadeville; twelve grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and sister, Merlene Shirah.
Dorothy was a Godly woman who loved her family unconditionally. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed attending church, going to singings and spending time outdoors enjoying nature.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 58 years, Henry Lee Baker; son, Thomas Earl Baker and grandsons, Daniel Lee Baker and Roy Lee Phillips and brothers, Johnny and Charles Winslett.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com
All visitations and services will be held in compliance with the mandated rules from Alabama Dept of Public Health.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 17, 2020.