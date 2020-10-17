Martha Ann Strong ColemanFebruary 9, 1938 - October 15, 2020Martha Ann Strong Coleman, 82, of Notasulga, died Thursday, October 15, 2020, at her home. Funeral services will be Monday, October 19, 2020, at Salem Macon Baptist Church at 11:00 AM with Rev. Greg Pate officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service beginning at 10:00 AM. Mrs. Coleman is survived by her husband of 65 years Arthur Buford Coleman; her children Wayne (Cathy) Coleman of Opelika, Donna (John) McGinty of Tallassee, and Jerry (Penny) Coleman of Tallassee; her grandchildren Jonathan Coleman, James Coleman, Nicole McGinty Ward, Dustin McGinty, Kari Busby, Heather Palmore, Kayla Hayden, Joseph Milwood, Jodi Milwood, and Candie Harris; 12 great grandchildren; and her brother Clifton Strong. She was preceded in death by her parents Forest and Francis Strong, her brothers Milford Strong and Nolen Strong, and her sister Mary Christian Campbell. Pallbearers will be Dustin McGinty, Jonathan Coleman, James Coleman, Lee Busby, Chad Palmore, James Ward, A.J. Hayden, and Joseph Millwood.