Carol Elizabeth Lindsey, 72, of Vestavia Hills, formerly of Auburn and Montgomery AL, died on Sunday, October 11 at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham.



She is survived by her daughters, Lydia Satcher (Trevor) Henke, of Denver, CO; Leah Satcher of Vestavia Hills, AL; three grandchildren, John David Whitworth, Brooklyn Henke and Jessica Henke. Carol was very much looking forward to the birth of her second grandson later this year. She is also survived by her brother, Walter B. (Jean) Lindsey of Bay Minette, AL, and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Dean Satcher, and her parents, James H. and Betty Odell Lindsey of Bay Minette, AL.



Carol is best remembered as a helper. She was a social worker who spent most of her 40+ year career with the Alabama Department of Human Resources. Even after she stopped working, she continued to help people, saying, "a social worker never really retires, they just find clients in different places". Everyone who knew her will miss her unique perspective and advice.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 6th at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills. Attendance is limited, masks and social distancing will be required, and the service will be live streamed for those who wish to participate from home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alabama Department of Human Resources Foster Care Trust Fund, Attn: Valencia Curry, Children and Family Services, Office of Foster Care, 50 Ripley Street, Montgomery, AL, 36130.



Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 18, 2020.