Lynda McClain Hornsby
December 23, 1941 - October 17, 2020
Lynda McClain Hornsby went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
Mrs. Hornsby was born on December 23, 1941 in Langdale, Alabama. She had been a resident of Opelika since 1970. She retired from Opelika Light and Power in 1997 where she served our city for 25 years.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of almost 51 years, Mr. Rodger Lamar Hornsby, Sr.
She is survived by her two sons, Roger (Leslie) and Richard (Michelle), six grandchildren, Laura Gordon, Jacob Hornsby (Kristen), April Jordan (Jeremy), Derek Douglas (Elizabeth), Mitchell Hornsby, and Jonathan Hornsby. She was also blessed with ten great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home with visitation from 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm followed by a simple graveside service at 2:00 pm at Garden Hills Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in Mrs. Hornsby's name to the charity or church of your choice.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoatrant.com
.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 19, 2020.