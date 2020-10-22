Menu
Search
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nancy Lowe Hildreth
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
Nancy Lowe Hildreth

December 11, 1941 - October 20, 2020

Nancy Lowe Hildreth of Columbus, Georgia was born to the late Collie and Seaborn Lowe in LaFayette, Alabama on December 11, 1941 and passed away on October 20, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. She was 78 years old.

She was a member of Hopewell Primitive Baptist Church, and was a loving wife and mother.

Nancy was preceded in death by her sister, Vivian Stephens; brother, Charles Lowe.

She was survived by her husband of 58 and a half years, William "Alin" Hildreth; son, William "Paul" Hildreth (Eva); granddaughter, Chloe Hildreth; sisters, Alice Sasser, Ethel Conway, Reba Smith (Kenneth), Grace Lowe, Sheila Potts (Chris), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.

Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Penton Church of God Cemetery with Elder Asa Mosley officiating.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Hopewell Primitive Baptist Church (321 Samford Ave. Opelika, AL. 36801).

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Service
10:00a.m.
Penton Church of God Cemetery
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.