Nancy Lowe HildrethDecember 11, 1941 - October 20, 2020Nancy Lowe Hildreth of Columbus, Georgia was born to the late Collie and Seaborn Lowe in LaFayette, Alabama on December 11, 1941 and passed away on October 20, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. She was 78 years old.She was a member of Hopewell Primitive Baptist Church, and was a loving wife and mother.Nancy was preceded in death by her sister, Vivian Stephens; brother, Charles Lowe.She was survived by her husband of 58 and a half years, William "Alin" Hildreth; son, William "Paul" Hildreth (Eva); granddaughter, Chloe Hildreth; sisters, Alice Sasser, Ethel Conway, Reba Smith (Kenneth), Grace Lowe, Sheila Potts (Chris), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Penton Church of God Cemetery with Elder Asa Mosley officiating.Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Hopewell Primitive Baptist Church (321 Samford Ave. Opelika, AL. 36801).