Mae Ruby HowardGraveside service for Ms. Mae Ruby Howard, 73, of Auburn, AL will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Westview Cemetery. Pastor Jamal Oliver will officiate.Ms. Howard passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center. She was a member of White Street Missionary Baptist Church.Public viewing will be held today from 4:00-6:00 pm.She is survived by: her husband, Marvin Crowder of Auburn, AL; one granddaughter, Andrea Howard of Auburn, AL; four great grandchildren, Tatyana Howard, Zaria Chambers and Ambriah Chambers all of Auburn, AL and Camden Dawson of Tuskegee, AL; two sisters, Linda Wallace and Gloria Bledsoe both of Auburn, AL; two brothers, William McCurdy, Jr. of Auburn, AL and Tommy (Sarah) McCurdy of Atlanta, GA; four brothers-in-law, Willie Crowder and Ralph (Shirley) Crowder both of Loachapoka, AL, Fletcher (Teresa) Crowder, Jr. of Clarksville, TN and Milford Crowder of Birmingham, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.