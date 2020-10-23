Menu
Daniel Baker
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Daniel Baker

July 17, 1932 - October 17, 2020

Daniel Baker was the son of the late Mr. Steven Baker and Mrs. Moretsia Burt Baker was born July 17, 1932 in Lee County, Alabama.

Mr. Baker departed this life on Saturday, July 17, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Alabama. He was preceded in death by: his wife, Lettie Mitchell; three brothers, Early Baker, Willie Baker and Woodrow Baker; five sisters, Hattie Avery, Jimmie Lee Jones, Mary Baker Mitchell, Molley Shorter and Bell Dorsey.

Survivors include: devoted friend, Mattie Holloway of Opelika, AL; three nieces, Hattie M. Edwards, Jeweldine Burton and Millie (Ronnie) Welch all of Opelika, AL; two nephews, Lemmon Dorsey, Jr. of Valley, AL and Eugene Baker of Atlanta, GA; a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends.

Public viewing for Daniel Baker, 88, of Opelika, AL, will be Friday, October 23, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home.

CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL 36801
