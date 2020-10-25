Willie Claude Knight, Jr.
March 17, 1935 - October 18, 2020
Graveside service for Claude Knight, 85, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 26, 2020, at Garden Hills Cemetery, 1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Johnny Freeman will officiate.
Mr. Knight, who passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Diversicare Nursing Home in Lanett, AL, was born March 17, 1935 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mr. Knight will be Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, from 3 pm – 5 pm.
Survivors include: his children, Dorothy Ingram Jackson of Opelika, AL, Robert James Knight of Columbus, GA, Willie Claude Knight III of Opelika, AL, Rodney (Margaret) Knight of Erie, PA and Donna Ray of Opelika, AL; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Knight of Waverly, AL and Mary Card of Lanett, AL; one brother, Elder (Doris) Knight of Opelika, AL; devoted care-giver, Johnnie Pearl Knight of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 25, 2020.