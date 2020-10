Ike A RolloFebruary 14, 1953 - October 23, 2020Ike A. Rollo of Opelika was born on February 14, 1953 and passed away at Arbor Springs on October 23, 2020. He was 67 years old.Ike was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Rollo.He is survived by his brothers, Jimmy Oren Rollo and Robert Harold Rollo.No funeral arrangements have been made at this time.