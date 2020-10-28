Menu
Martha Anne Jeffreys Lynch
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
Martha Anne Jeffreys Lynch

March 26, 1929 - September 25, 2020

Martha Lynch died peacefully on September 25, 2020 at Holston Health and Rehabilitation Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Martha was born in Mebane, North Carolina on March 26, 1929 the only child of the late Lawrence and Jean Jeffreys. She graduated from Mebane High School and attended Appalachian State University where she earned a degree in Education. She loved her days in Boone and she sang the Appalachian fight song proudly, as a "Mountaineer". Martha has been described by those who knew her as kind, loving, gentle, funny, strong, reserved, lovely, patient, thoughtful, and had a sweet smile. Before her long fight with dementia began, she enjoyed gardening, quilting, reading and spending time with her family.

Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Kenneth Lynch and granddaughter Whitney Anne Blue.

She is survived by her daughters, Carol Lynch Hatmaker (Harold), Kaye Lynch Browning (Keith), her grandchildren Kevin Blue (Kelsey), Laura Winn (Jay), Allen Browning, great-grandchildren Joe, Jason, Lee and Ryan Blue and her sister-in-law Frances Murdock.

The family would like to express deep appreciation and love to Carolyn Soward and Barbara Graham whose compassion and care for Martha during her last years' brought great comfort.

A graveside service will be held in Mebane, N.C. at a later date.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
