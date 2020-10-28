Virginia Wilson Strother Fernandez
December 30, 1961 - September 30, 2020
Ginnie, affectionately known as "Ginnie Pig" to many, was welcomed into heaven on Wednesday, September 30th, where we have no doubt, she brought the same sunshine, love and laughter she gave all of us. Born and raised in Opelika, Alabama, she came into this world with a magnetic personality and used it to the max throughout her life! Growing up the youngest of four children (and a house full of yard youngins), if you met Ginnie, chances were you would never forget her. Whether with her friends from childhood, school, the barn, the lake or work, you were guaranteed to leave with a smile and a hilarious story (or three)!
She carried the same joy for life when she moved her family to Jackson, Mississippi and met her sweet husband, Sergio; together they raised their five children. Being a mama to her kids and Gigi to her precious grandchildren was what she adored most in life. She had many roles but central to all was laughter and love. It was only natural while raising her kids, she gathered her own "yard youngins". To quote one of them, "Ginnie loved us hard, and we loved her back just as hard." Ginnie truly believed that through Christ, there could be no experience of judgement or criticism, only absolute love and acceptance. If you were lucky enough to know Ginnie, you received a glimpse of this feeling. We will all miss her beautiful smile and the laughter and joy she gave to us, but we know, that with God's glorious promise, we will all be together again.
Ginnie was preceded in death by her mother and father, Dr. Kenneth D. Strother and Carolyn Wade Strother, and her nephew John Winstead Strother which we are sure she is thrilled to see again.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Sergio W. Fernandez, sons Casey Bennett (Sara) of Jackson and Sergio R. Fernandez (Alex) of Flowood; daughters Solana Fernandez of Birmingham, Mary Carolyn Webb (Taylor) of Brandon, and Jessie Case (Landon) of Port Gibson; grand-daughters Miley and Wilson Webb, and Isabel Fernandez; brother, Steve Strother (Sherry) of Opelika, AL; sister, Debbie Purves (George) of Opelika, AL; brother, Greg Strother (Heidi) of Auburn, AL and numerous aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. Not surprisingly, all with Ginnie stories of their own!
A small family memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ginnie's memory can be made to St. Jude's
)
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.