Dorothy Betts Bryant Smyth
January 20, 1930 - October 26, 2020
Dorothy Betts Bryant Smyth, affectionately known as "DotDot" by her family and many friends, passed away on October 26th at her home. Visitation will be Friday, October 30th from 10:00 am until 11:00 am, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home with graveside services following at Shady Grove Cemetery at 11:30 am. Reverend Bill Holmes officiating.
Mrs. Smyth was preceded in death by her husband Oliver Smyth, her parents William A. & Blanche M. Betts, her son Homer O'Neal Bryant, Jr. (Buster), sisters Eloise Guy and Mildred B. Smith and brother Frank Betts.
She is survived by her daughters Judy Davis (Mike) and Vicki Waller (Lee); grandchildren and great grandchildren Pat Norrell (Kim) and their children Bryant and Karstyn; Heather Baggs (Joshua) and their children River & Virginia; Haley Delvizis (Chris) and their children Ella, Ava & Everett and Chris Waller.
Dot ventured into Real Estate in the early 1980's as an agent with J.S. White & Associates and partnered to purchase the agency at age 60 which became First Realty. She retired after 23 successful years.
She was a special and loving mother to Judy, Buster and Vicki. Her family and many friends could count on her to get us thru any problems as she was a great listener and problem solver. Her generosity with her loved ones came from her heart as she loved us all dearly.
She has longed for the day she could see her family that has gone before her and to see the wondrous Kingdom of Heaven with her Lord & Savior. She will be greatly missed and remembered lovingly.
Flowers will be accepted or donations can be made to a favorite charity
. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 28, 2020.