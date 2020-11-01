James Holley Gresham



June 3, 1947 - July 7, 2019



James Holley Gresham passed away on July 7, 2019 at his home in Smiths Station, Alabama at the age of 72. James was born on June 3, 1947 in Toney, Alabama, as James Anthony Satterfield to Sarah Taylor Martin. Around the age of five, James was adopted by Kathleen and Willie Gresham. James was fortunate to have two loving mothers throughout his life.



Mr. Gresham was predeceased by his daughter Connie Ann Gresham, mother Sarah Taylor Martin, parents Kathleen and Willie Gresham, sister Linda Ruth Medley, brothers Curtis George Martin, David Gresham, and J.W. Gresham.



Mr. Gresham is survived by his children Donna Marie Montgomery, David Tommy Gresham, James Mitchell Gresham, his grandchildren Mitchell David Montgomery, Linda Marie Montgomery, David Tommy Gresham II, Connie Jean Gresham, Jessica Jackson, Terri Jackson, Amanda Jackson, multiple great grandchildren, and his siblings Stella "Becky" Mills-Bailey, Bobbie Gene Smart, Robert Wiley Martin, Donna Kay McClard and Robert Dees.



Mr. Gresham worked in the construction industry and owned and operated a brick masonry company. Mr. Gresham was a member of the Phenix City Moose Lodge. Mr. Gresham enjoyed golfing, fishing, motorcycle riding, traveling, cruising and sci-fi movies.



Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Nov. 1, 2020.