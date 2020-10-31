Norman Ray HuddlestonApril 22, 1930 - October 29, 2020Norman Ray Huddleston, a fifty-two-year resident of Auburn and a member of Parkway Baptist Church and Agape Sunday school class of Auburn, passed away October 29, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center.Graveside services for Dr. Huddleston will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Auburn, Alabama, with Dr. Jeff Redmond officiating. Considering the coronavirus pandemic, only family will attend.Dr. Huddleston was born in Cookeville, Tennessee, April 22, 1930, son of the late Lorina Taylor and Henry Thurman Huddleston. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Agronomy from Tennessee Polytechnic Institute in 1951, and his Master of Science degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Tennessee in 1960. He was awarded the Ph.D. degree in Agricultural Economics by Mississippi State University in 1968.Dr. Huddleston began his professional career as an Assistant County Agent in Florida and later as an Assistant County Agent in Tennessee before coming to Auburn in 1968. While at Auburn University as a specialist with the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service (ACES), he provided leadership in the organization and operation of Alabama farmer cooperatives.He was known throughout Alabama for his educational efforts in farmer cooperatives. Dr. Huddleston retired from Auburn University in 1990 as Associate Professor Emeritus of the Department of Agricultural Economics and Rural Sociology. He was an Economist with ACES and served as Secretary-Treasurer for the Alabama Council of Cooperatives through 2012.Dr. Huddleston was a member of Phi Kappa Phi honorary society and Gamma Sigma Delta honorary society of agriculture. He received the Bill Nichols Award by the Alabama Rural Electric Association and the Alabama Distinguished Cooperator Award from the Alabama Council of Cooperatives.A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, Dr. Huddleston proudly served his country from 1952 to 1954 with the Second Marine Air Wing. Upon his honorable discharge, he was employed by the Tennessee Department of Public Health from 1954 to 1959.He is predeceased by his parents and a brother, Edward Huddleston. He is survived by his wife Jo Huddleston; children Paige and Jeff Carroll and Brian and Neva Huddleston, all of Auburn; grandchildren Alan and Beth Carroll of Calera, AL, Mallory and Russell Brown of Phenix City, AL, Zachary Huddleston and Naomi Huddleston of Auburn; great-grandson Colton Carroll of Calera, AL; and sisters Bettie Huddleston and Elaine Hawkins of Cookeville, Tennessee.Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.