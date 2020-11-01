Thomas L. Lucius, Sr.August 6, 1927 - October 26, 2020Thomas L. Lucius, Sr. passed away at home on October 26, 2020 at the age of 93. Tom was born on August 6, 1927 in Birmingham AL to Tom and Mary Alice Lucius. He was a Navy veteran and a graduate of Howard (Samford) University. Tom was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Turpin and his daughter, Kathryn (Kaki) Nightingall. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Kathryn; his son, Tommy; three grandchildren, Julian and Georgiana Nightingall, and Benjamin Lucius; and his niece, Emily Ray. Tom worked in pharmaceutical sales until his retirement and moved to Waverly, AL in 1998. Next to his deep love of family, Tom's greatest passion was Auburn United Methodist Church. He enjoyed greeting friends and visitors to worship, being a member and teacher of the Joel McDavid Sunday School Class, reading scripture in church and supporting AUMC's Music Ministry. His other interests included antique cars and travel. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Auburn United Methodist Church. Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers is handling arrangements.