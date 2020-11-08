William "Bill" Earl Fendley



August 10, 1928 - October 17, 2020



William E. "Bill" Fendley passed away in Birmingham, Alabama on October 17, 2020 at the age of 92.



Bill was born in Oneonta, Alabama August 10, 1928 and graduated from Blount County High School in 1947. He then went to Alabama Polytechnic Institute (Auburn University) in 1947 and, following in his father's footsteps, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering in 1952. From this time forward, Auburn became a huge part of Bill's heart, and of his life.



Soon thereafter, he met Betty Jean Heck, and on February 20, 1954, they were married. In that same year, Bill was commissioned in the Navy, and he and Betty moved to Pensacola, Florida.Upon leaving the Navy, Bill and his family moved to Huntsville, Alabama, where he was employed by Brown Engineering, a company involved in developing the Saturn booster rocket system. In 1969, Bill was offered the position of City Engineer of Auburn, Alabama. Despite the excitement of working with the Space Program, the pull to return to The Loveliest Village on the Plains was strong. Bill moved his family to Auburn, Alabama where he served as the City Engineer for the next 20 years. He loved living and working in Auburn. From that point forward, there was never a time when he considered leaving. After stepping down as Auburn's City Engineer, Bill then joined Harmon Engineering Company in Auburn, and eventually became Vice President. In 1993, Bill founded Fendley Structural Civil Engineering Company, and for the next approximately 18 years, he continued to enjoy Civil Engineering at his own pace. During their life together, Bill and Betty enjoyed all things Auburn: football, basketball, baseball, softball, track and field, swimming as well as many church and community activities. They enjoyed dancing, traveling and exercising. Bill loved holidays, desserts, a good party and receiving presents (particularly any kind of gadget). He was an avid tennis player, last seen on a tennis court at age 91.



Bill is survived by his daughter Donna (Rick) Jones, and his son Steve (Joyce) Fendley, beloved grandchildren Ted (Shannon) Jones, Paige (Elishea) Jones, Meri (Dan Corson) Jones, Michaela Fendley and Madison Fendley and great grandchildren Mabry, Liam, Rowan, and Fen. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, his brother, Franklin, and his sister, Jane.



The family will have a family graveside memorial service at a time not yet determined for the burial of Bill's and Betty's ashes, in Auburn, Alabama.



The family respectfully declines the gift of flowers, but donations in Bill's memory can be made to:The Presbyterian Community Ministry, 143 East Thatch Ave., Auburn, AL 36830.



Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Nov. 8, 2020.