Curtis Allen Dunning, Jr.
October 21, 1947 - November 3, 2020
Curtis Allen Dunning, Jr. of Auburn was born to the late Curtis Allen "Shall" and Mary Maxwell Dunning in Selma, Alabama on October 21, 1947 and passed away at his home on November 3, 2020. He was 73 years old.
Allen was a graduate of Auburn University Class of '70 and remained an avid fan throughout his life. He worked in retail management for over 30 years. He was a proud member and past President and lieutenant Governor of the Kiwanis Club in Monroeville, Alabama as well as past President of Cumming, Georgia Club.
Allen was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Maxwell Dunning.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jerrie Sue Beard Dunning; daughters, Lee Dunning Watkins (John), Beth Dunning Huddleston (Bobby) all of Auburn; grandchildren, John Acton Watkins, II, Peyton Beard Watkins, Merrill Lee Huddleston, Charlee Elizabeth Huddleston, and Manning Lynn Huddleston; siblings, Betsy Pitts (Ronnie), Jane Feaster (Butch), Tom Dunning (Vicki), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.
Private Funeral service will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home with Reverend Glenn Eubanks officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Pilots for Christ. http://box2343.temp.domains/-pilotsf2/support_pfc/

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Nov. 6, 2020.