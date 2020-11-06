Sharon Ray CallowayGraveside service for Mrs. Sharon Ray Calloway, 71 of Opelika, AL will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Garden Hills Cemetery. Minister Leonza Harris will deliver the eulogy. Rev. Dr. George C. McCulloh will officiate.Mrs. Calloway passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center East in Montgomery, AL. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church.Public viewing will be held Friday from 12:00- 2:00 pm.She is survived by: five children, Randall Calloway, William L. Calloway, Jr., Shannon (Winston) Bryant, Ruthie Calloway and Melila (Channing) Jones all of Opelika, AL; two stepsons, Casey Goodrum of Atlanta, GA and Robert Otis Dorman of Opelika, AL; twelve grandchildren, Sasha Calloway, Richard Moore, Porsha Calloway, Randall Calloway, Jr., Xavier Calloway, Tasha Carter, Mercedes Calloway, Idresse Williams, Mynaja Nelms, Jara Nelms, Brandon Calloway and Keawana Perry; sixteen great grandchildren; four sisters, Dorothy Askew of Opelika, AL, Jean Ray of Buffalo, NY, Mary McBride of Columbus, OH and Gaynell Dowdell of Opelika, AL; one brother, Nathaniel Ray of Buffalo, NY; two aunts, Hattie Middlebrook of Buffalo, NY and Jimmie Ruth Ray of Atlanta, GA; a sister-in-law, Louise (Lorenza) Reese of Opelika, AL; a god-daughter, Artissa Shorter of Atlanta, GA; special friends, Fannie Bryant, Dorothy Ruth Grady, Corlis Colquitt, Della Williams, Hazel Nunn and Darlene Todd; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.