Bessie Mae Oliver Yancey
January 13, 1938 - November 3, 2020
Funeral service for Bessie Yancey, 82, of Auburn, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020, at God's House of Prayer, 573 Harper Street, Auburn, AL 36830 with interment at Westview Cemetery, Bishop Frank McLeod will officiate.
Mrs. Yancey, who passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Oak Park Nursing Home in Auburn, AL, was born January 13, 1938 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mrs. Yancey will be Friday, November 6, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband of 60 years, Sam Yancey, Jr. of Auburn, AL; four daughters, Lue Ella Vinson, Hattie Oliver (Ricky Bedell), Joann Yancey all of Auburn, AL and Lottie Yancey of Opelika, AL; four sons, Robert Oliver, Jonathan Yancey, Alphonso Yancey and Curtis (Crystal) Yancey all of Auburn, AL; one sister, Willie (John) Ware of Auburn, AL; one sister-in-law, Georgia Oliver of Auburn, AL; devoted granddaughter, Juanita (Izell) Dowdell of Auburn, AL; 19 grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Nov. 6, 2020.