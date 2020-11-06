Menu
Odessa Miles Frazier

July 15, 1940 - November 2, 2020

Graveside service for Odessa Frazier, 80, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Pastor Ronnie Duckworth will officiate.

Mrs. Frazier, who passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at Bethany House in Auburn, AL, was born July 15, 1940 in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing for Mrs. Frazier will be Friday, November 6, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

She leaves to cherish her memories: seven children, Robert Lee (Earnestine) Frazier, Sr., Annie Lois (William) Ashmore, James Timothy (Felicia) Frazier, David Charles (Waukeysla) Frazier, Willie Abraham (Kimberly) Frazier, Mary Elizabeth Frazier, and John Nathan (Equisha) Frazier; a daughter-in-love, Sylvia; 27 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, Alabama
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
