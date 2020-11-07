Clennie Nancy Samuel
September 7, 1942 - November 3, 2020
Clennie Nancy Samuel; Graveside service for Clennie Samuel, 78, of Salem, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Garden Hills Cemetery, 1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Larry Patterson will officiate.
Mrs. Samuel, who passed away, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Piedmont Midtown Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, GA, was born September 7, 1942 in Russell County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mrs. Samuel will be Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Survivors include: four children, Pamela (Stephan) Long of Huntsville, AL, Adric Samuel, Steven (Joann) Samuel of Atlanta, GA and Curtis Samuel of Salem, AL; five sisters, Mary Jean Anderson, Lucille Baker, Mary Cunningham all of Cleveland, OH, Linda (Reverend Larry) Patterson of Opelika, AL and Aritha Baker of Salem, AL; three brothers, Willie James Anderson of Salem, AL, Johnny (Deborah) Anderson of Crawford, AL and David Anderson of Opelika, AL; eleven grandchildren, Tamara Long, Trinity Long, Skylar Long, Tyler Long, Brittnie Samuel, Nicole Samuel-Vannburan, Jessica Samuel, Miyah Cowan, Adric Samuel, Austin Samuel and Steven Samuel; three great-grandchildren, Taylor Vannburan, Olivia Vannburan, Ameliyah; three sisters-in-law, Mary (Arthur) Thompson, Mamie S. Bozeman of Rockledge, FL and Myrtis Anderson of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Nov. 7, 2020.