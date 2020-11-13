Carol Moland AmosDecember 27, 1931 - November 9, 2020Carol Leigh Moland Amos passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, November 9, 2020. She is now in the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ and enjoying the many glories of heaven.Carol was born on December 27, 1931 in Colbert County, Alabama and was one of the ten daughters of Fernander and Emmie Moland. She was raised in Leighton, Alabama and attended high school at Colbert County High School. She moved to Opelika in 1969 and worked beside her husband, Elton for 30-years as co-founders and owners of Amos Mobile Homes in Opelika. They worked together daily and exemplified marital teamwork at the office and at home.Mrs. Amos was an active member of First Baptist Church of Opelika where she had served as a Sunday School Teacher for many years, worked on the missions committee, and sang in the choir. She was blessed with the opportunity to serve to advance the cause of missions as the State of Alabama President of the Women's Missionary Union (WMU) from 1994 to 1997, during which time she also served on the State of Alabama Baptist Executive Board. Carol truly loved Lottie Moon, the famous missionary to China, and one of Carol's most fond memories was a two-week missionary journey to Asia.Mrs. Amos was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Elton Eugene Amos. She is survived by two daughters, Bonnie Crowley (Tommy) of Opelika and Cyndi Helms (Mark) of Smiths, Alabama, and one son, Peter Amos (Janet) of Auburn. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Caroline Crowley Vega (Memo) of Auburn, John Le (Margaret) of Opelika, Kathryn Helms of Ft. Myers, FL, William Luke Helms II of Alpharetta, Parker Amos (Freddie) of Auburn and Emily Amos of Auburn. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Devin DePriest and Cayleigh DePriest (both of Opelika) and Kadence Clark and Logan Waldrup (both of Ft. Myers, FL).The family would like to express deep appreciation to all those that gave care to Carol during her medical struggles. There were many, many doctors and nurses that attended to her with such love and concern and she was so appreciative of those that made some of those bad times more tolerable. In addition, the family would like to say a special thank you to a wonderful, Godly woman, Glenda Patrick, for so lovingly giving care to Carol during her final months. She was more than a caregiver, she was a close friend to Carol during trying times – and for that the entire family is so grateful to Glenda.Visitation for family and friends will be held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika on Sunday, November 15th at 1pm, with a Memorial Service at 2pm in the Chapel. Rev. Mark Helms will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering of First Baptist Church of Opelika, 301 South 8th Street, Opelika, AL 36801.