On November 10, 2020, Caryl Littrell, transitioned from this life into the arms of her Heavenly Father, surrounded by her loving family and closest friends.



Caryl was an adventurous soul and the mark of her life was love. She loved both God and people fiercely. Her greatest treasures were her four children:



Lisa, Greg, Kelly and Zachry and her four grandchildren: William Littrell, James Kelly Littrell, Celia Littrell and Shelly Littrell. Caryl considered loving her family extravagantly her highest calling. She was adored by her family and endeared by the titles of: "Mother," "My Mama","Momma Dog Dog,"



"Grandmommy","Sennora (Little Princess)" and "Mrs. Lit". She not only loved her family well, she was a faithful friend, confidante, adopted mom to many, mentor, excellent cook, role model, hostess, decorator and lover of souls.



Caryl was a successful entrepreneur, boss and leader in both her community and in the Body of Christ. She had a gift for breathing life and encouragement into everyone she met. Caryl was a giver and wanted everyone to feel special and loved. She constantly found needs and met them without making a public display of her acts of kindness. Many families were lovingly supported during tough times and on holidays because of her generous and caring heart. She was a champion among women.



Caryl Littrell was proceeded in death by her parents, James Zachry and Thelma Dabbs Ward, her sibling Miriam Ward Pyron, her two precious sons Kelly and Greg. Left behind remains: her daughter, Lisa Lee Littrell and her son, Zachry Heflin Littrell and wife, Stephanie Kifer daughters, Celia and Shelly. Greg's sons, William Bradley and James Kelly Littrell.



Caryl lived a beautiful life and her presence made the world a better place.



She is now healed and whole in the presence of her Savior.



There was a Celebration of Life Graveside Service on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Moulton Municipal Cemetery, Main Street, Moulton, Alabama with Pastor's Less and B. Kay Jones officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing.



In Lieu of flowers; the family requests that donations be made to New Song Family Church, 4309 Hwy. 31 S., Decatur, AL 35603 or Cullman Regional Hospice Services, 1938 AL-157 #102, Cullman, AL 35058.



Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Nov. 13, 2020.