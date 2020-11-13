Burtus E. PitchfordJune 24, 1937 - November 10, 2020Mr. Pitchford passed on from this earth and into the Glory of Jesus on Nov. 10, 2020.He was a member of Elam Baptist Church in Tallassee. He was a beloved husband, father, father-in-law, Papa, son, brother and uncle. He was "full of life" and loved people. He always saw the best in people and was known to say, "Only one perfect person ever lived, and that was Jesus." His contagious spirit will live on in the lives of his family and many friends. He was a sweet soul.He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Geraldine Cole Pitchford of Tallassee, AL, his son, Bryant (Betsy Booth) Pitchford and grandchildren Ellie and Lewis, all of Homewood, AL, his brother Graham (Phyllis) Pitchford of Union, AL, three sisters, Barbara (Benny) Speake of Union, AL, Shelby (Pete) Cantrell of Deatsville, AL, and Sue (Gary) Shaw of Tallassee, AL, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and long-time friends that he loved so much. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Lois Pitchford, and brothers Austen, Donald, Gerald, James, Lamar and Stanley.After growing up in Tallassee, Mr. Pitchford served in the United States Army. He then lived 36 years in Opelika, working for M. Snower Manufacturing. He then moved back to his hometown of Tallassee, before eventually retiring as Parking and Traffic Manager at Auburn University. During retirement, he enjoyed managing his small herd of cows on the land he grew up on and serving as Mayor of the Chevron Coffee Club.As a young adult, he played for the Tallassee Tigers in the Georgia-Alabama semi-pro baseball league. His love of athletics continued as a little league baseball coach and a softball player and coach. From the late 1950s into the early 2000s, he loved traveling to The Football Capital of the South at Birmingham's Legion Field and to Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa to support the Alabama Crimson Tide.Mr. Pitchford leaves us all a tremendous legacy of kindness and loyalty.Proverbs 3:3-4 "Never let loyalty and kindness leave you. Tie them around your neck as a reminder. Write them deep within your heart. Then you will find favor with both God and people, and you will earn a good reputation."Visitation and graveside services for Mr. Burtus E. "Burt" Pitchford, 83, of Tallassee, AL, will be held Friday at Garden Hills Cemetery in Opelika, AL, with Pastor Joe Fain officiating. Visitation begins at 1:00 at Garden Hills, with graveside service at 2:30.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jackson County Bama Club for their Scholarship Fund. Make checks payable to: Jackson County Bama Club (407 East Willow Street Scottsboro, AL. 35768) or Elam Baptist Church (4686 Notasulga Rd. Tallassee, AL. 36078.)