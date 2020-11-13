Anna Lynn Hood
October 23, 1982 - November 10, 2020
Miss Anna Lynn Hood, of Auburn, flew home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Her lungs were just not able to continue the long, hard fought battle to continue recovering from the issues she had been experiencing since late in 2014.
Anna was born on October 23, 1982, and was then welcomed into the Hood family at 8 months of age as their much loved daughter. Anna was selected to be the Auburn United Way Poster Child for the year of 1987. She participated actively in Special Olympics
, she also attended and graduated from Auburn High School with the class of 2004. Since then she has held multiple jobs, and has participated in many community group as well as church activities.
Anna Lynn Hood is survived by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lamar and Twynette Hood of Auburn, sisters, Jennifer L. Hood, Amy J. Hood, and Tonya D. Hood, all of Auburn; and brother, Jason L Hood, also of Auburn; and aunt, Lennah O. Dickinson of Auburn.
A Memorial Celebration will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Lakeview Baptist Church. Pastor Al Jackson will officiate, and the family will receive visitors following the service in the front lobby area of the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Women's Hope Ministries of Auburn, 832 Stage Road, Auburn, AL 36830.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Nov. 13, 2020.