Tiffany Nicole "Tip" Johnson
July 10, 1971 - November 4, 2020
Graveside service for Tiffany Johnson, 49, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801; Reverend Bernard Anderson will officiate.
Ms. Johnson, who passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at her home in Opelika, AL, was born July 10, 1971 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Ms. Johnson will be Friday, November 13, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her son, Riptavious Jayden Johnson of Opelika, AL; mother, Rosie Mae Johnson of Opelika, AL; one sister, Patricia Ann (Tommy Lee) Dowdell of Auburn, AL; three brothers, William Johnson, Jr. of Cleveland, OH, Johnnie Wesley (Bernice) Johnson of Opelika, AL and Jasper (Brenda) Watts of Auburn, AL; aunt as a mother, Lizzie Pearl Love of Waverly, AL; four aunts, Mattie (Amos) Kirk of Chattanooga, TN, Jean Johnson, Ruth Johnson both of Opelika, AL and Ada Mae (Willie) Evans of Lafayette, AL; two uncles, Jerry (Yvonne) Watts of Frostproof, FL and Joseph (Mary) Watts of Waverly, AL; special nephew, Tomarcus Johnson of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Nov. 13, 2020.