Menu
Search
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Percy Smith
Percy Smith

November 17, 1961 - November 8, 2020

Graveside service for Percy Smith, 58, of Loachapoka, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Pine Level Cemetery, 4650 Arrow Head Road, Loachapoka, AL 36865, Reverend Robert Cadenhead will officiate.

Mr. Smith, who passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, was born November 17, 1961 in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing for Mr. Johnson will be Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, from 2 – 4 p.m.

He leaves to cherish his memory: a devoted wife, Leslie Smith of Auburn, AL; seven children, Treddie (Ashley) Matthews, Travis (Audrey) Matthews, Kizzy Matthews, Cederick (Ashley) Matthews, Kimberly (Vernell) Matthews Patterson, Perkeila Matthews all of Loachapoka, AL and Frederick (Camill) Matthews of Auburn, AL; two brothers, Willie Frank (Linda) Smith and Tony Smith both of Loachapoka, AL; mother-in-law, Queen Matthews of Loachapoka, AL; three sisters-in-law, Betty Townsend, Trudy (George) Burks and Monica Matthews all of Loachapoka, AL; two brothers-in-law, Charlie (Mary) Matthews, Jr. and George Matthews both of Loachapoka, AL; twenty-nine grandchildren, Charlexia, Treddie, Jr., Liberty, Cameron, Tredee, Trinity, Kalil, Jaden, La'miyah, Frederick, Jr., Taylynn, Tylynn, Alena, Ashton, Za'niya, Cederick, Jr., Cedarius, Ce'myiah, Za'Keirra, Aliyah, Jamarcus, Travon, Da Jour, Javier, Rayshawn, Nina, Londyn, Cater, A'dravian; special cousins, Garyson Hall and Tom Hall both of Loachapoka, AL; best friends, Hosea (Ernestine) Torbert, Jasmine Taylor both of Opelika, AL, Sabrina Pink, Diane (Willie) Yancey, Terry (Sizzy) Fields all of Loachapoka, AL, Darren Power of Tuskegee, AL and Brad Ford of Jackson Gap, AL; a host of nieces nephews, cousins and friends.

CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Harris Funeral Home is directing www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.