Percy Smith
November 17, 1961 - November 8, 2020
Graveside service for Percy Smith, 58, of Loachapoka, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Pine Level Cemetery, 4650 Arrow Head Road, Loachapoka, AL 36865, Reverend Robert Cadenhead will officiate.
Mr. Smith, who passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, was born November 17, 1961 in Lee County, Alabama.
He leaves to cherish his memory: a devoted wife, Leslie Smith of Auburn, AL; seven children, Treddie (Ashley) Matthews, Travis (Audrey) Matthews, Kizzy Matthews, Cederick (Ashley) Matthews, Kimberly (Vernell) Matthews Patterson, Perkeila Matthews all of Loachapoka, AL and Frederick (Camill) Matthews of Auburn, AL; two brothers, Willie Frank (Linda) Smith and Tony Smith both of Loachapoka, AL; mother-in-law, Queen Matthews of Loachapoka, AL; three sisters-in-law, Betty Townsend, Trudy (George) Burks and Monica Matthews all of Loachapoka, AL; two brothers-in-law, Charlie (Mary) Matthews, Jr. and George Matthews both of Loachapoka, AL; twenty-nine grandchildren, Charlexia, Treddie, Jr., Liberty, Cameron, Tredee, Trinity, Kalil, Jaden, La'miyah, Frederick, Jr., Taylynn, Tylynn, Alena, Ashton, Za'niya, Cederick, Jr., Cedarius, Ce'myiah, Za'Keirra, Aliyah, Jamarcus, Travon, Da Jour, Javier, Rayshawn, Nina, Londyn, Cater, A'dravian; special cousins, Garyson Hall and Tom Hall both of Loachapoka, AL; best friends, Hosea (Ernestine) Torbert, Jasmine Taylor both of Opelika, AL, Sabrina Pink, Diane (Willie) Yancey, Terry (Sizzy) Fields all of Loachapoka, AL, Darren Power of Tuskegee, AL and Brad Ford of Jackson Gap, AL; a host of nieces nephews, cousins and friends.
