Jeffery "Jeff" Maddox
July 22, 1969 - November 8, 2020
Mr. Jeffery Maddox, son of the late Mr. Jessie and Mrs. Charlene Lockhart Maddox, was born July 22, 1969 in Lee County, Alabama.
On Sunday, November 8, 2020, he departed this life at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Alabama. He was preceded in death by a sister, Susan Maddox.
Memories of him will be forever cherished by: wife, Malissa Maddox of Aurora, CO; four children, Shietta Melton of Dayton, OH, Jamar Holmes of Columbus, GA, Xavier Maddox and Jelyssa Maddox both of Denver, CO; two sisters, Jacqueline Maddox (David Montgomery) of Auburn, AL and Wanda (Jerry) Johnson of Dubach, LA; three brothers, Kennedy (Glenda) Heard of Opelika, AL, Orlando Maddox of Oklahoma City, OK and Christopher Maddox (Nedra Bledsoe) of Loachapoka, AL; two aunts, Ocie Jefferson and Edith Lockhart both of Opelika, AL; one uncle, Otis Lockhart of Opelika, AL; devoted cousins, Walter (Wanda) Moore and Carolyn Moore both of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Public viewing for Mr. Maddox will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home.
Harris Funeral Home is directing.
