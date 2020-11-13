Menu
Search
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jeffery "Jeff" Maddox
Jeffery "Jeff" Maddox

July 22, 1969 - November 8, 2020

Mr. Jeffery Maddox, son of the late Mr. Jessie and Mrs. Charlene Lockhart Maddox, was born July 22, 1969 in Lee County, Alabama.

On Sunday, November 8, 2020, he departed this life at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Alabama. He was preceded in death by a sister, Susan Maddox.

Memories of him will be forever cherished by: wife, Malissa Maddox of Aurora, CO; four children, Shietta Melton of Dayton, OH, Jamar Holmes of Columbus, GA, Xavier Maddox and Jelyssa Maddox both of Denver, CO; two sisters, Jacqueline Maddox (David Montgomery) of Auburn, AL and Wanda (Jerry) Johnson of Dubach, LA; three brothers, Kennedy (Glenda) Heard of Opelika, AL, Orlando Maddox of Oklahoma City, OK and Christopher Maddox (Nedra Bledsoe) of Loachapoka, AL; two aunts, Ocie Jefferson and Edith Lockhart both of Opelika, AL; one uncle, Otis Lockhart of Opelika, AL; devoted cousins, Walter (Wanda) Moore and Carolyn Moore both of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Public viewing for Mr. Maddox will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home.

Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.