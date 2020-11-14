Dwight Reuel Norris, Ph.D.January 27, 1945 - November 13, 2020Dwight Reuel Norris, Ph.D., transitioned from his earthly life to his eternal life on November 13, 2020. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God sustained him in his struggle with Lewy Body with Parkinson's Dementia and ultimately offered him peace.He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-six years, Sylvia Jeffords Norris, and their daughters Karen Norris McCauley and her husband Tom of Auburn, AL and Carmen Norris Jordan and her husband Matt of Auburn, AL. He took extreme pride in his seven grandchildren, 2nd Lieutenant Thomas McCauley, Jackson McCauley, Dwight McCauley, Joseph McCauley, Caroline Jordan, Harris Jordan and Maggie Jordan. He is also survived by his brother Mark Norris and his wife Debra and sisters-in-law Melinda Norris and Pam Archer. Dwight is also survived by his brother-in-law Raymond Jeffords and his wife Helen, sisters-in-law Rachel Settle and her husband Vince, Bettie Ann Matthews and her husband Jimmy, Elaine Tatum and her husband Mike and brothers-in-law Phillip Stephens and John Tolle – all were truly sisters and brothers to him. Dwight also took great pride in his numerous nieces and nephews.Dwight was predeceased by his parents Hubert and Frances Norris, three brothers Swain Norris, Van Norris and Noel Norris, and sister-in-law OnetaShaw Norris. He was also predeceased by his in-laws Raymond and Betty Lou Jeffords, sisters-in-law Carol Jeffords Tolle and Celeste Jeffords Stephens and brothers-in-law David Earl and Jimmy Jeffords.Dwight received his Bachelor of Business Administration from Valdosta State University where he was a member of Alpha Chi. He then received his Master of Business Administration and Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Georgia. He retired from Auburn University College of Business in 2007 with the distinction of Professor Emeritus after thirty years as a faculty member. Before becoming a professor at Auburn University, Dwight was a professor at North Georgia College, Dahlonega, GA from 1970 to 1975.Dwight loved to travel with his family and friends. Since their early marriage, he was always planning family trips. While enjoying countries abroad, he favored travel in the great United States of America hiking some twenty-two National Parks as he would say 'putting boots on the ground'. He and Sylvia also enjoyed all of the major cities of the USA and the diverse cultures they offered. Dwight was a man of many interests and hobbies including carpentry, astronomy and all things Lake Martin. He and Sylvia opened their Lake Martin cabin to many family and friends over the years. Dwight was a man of humility and grace with a love of humor, nature, time spent with family and the continued pursuit of knowledge.Graveside service will be held at Auburn Memorial Park Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Dr. George Mathison officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions all attendees are encouraged to wear a mask.Contributions to honor Dwight may be directed to The Dwight R. Norris Endowed Scholarship Fund providing scholarship support for students of the Raymond J. Harbert College of Business, Auburn University Foundation, Office of Gift Processing, 317 S. College Street, Auburn, Al 36849.