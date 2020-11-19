Marzelle Wheat HambrickMay 3, 1928 - November 17, 2020Marzelle Wheat Hambrick, 92, of Opelika, passed away November 17th at her residence. Visitation will be 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at 2:00 pm, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Camp Hill with Reverend David Bradshaw officiating.Mrs. Hambrick was a member of Farmville Baptist Church of Auburn.Mrs. Hambrick is preceded in death by her husband, Frank H. Hambrick; son, George David Wheat; siblings: Mary Bell, Earline Roberts, and Ben Pringle. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Sue Wheat; brother, Fred (Faye) Pringle; grandchildren: John Stanley (Donna) Adcock, Jr., William Phillip Adcock; great-grandchildren: William (Sarah) Adcock, Sarah Grace Adcock, Frances (Zachary) Allen; and 5 great great-grandchildren.