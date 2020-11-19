Brenda Faye Edwards
July 4, 1964 - November 15, 2020
Graveside service for Brenda Edwards, 56, of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Friday, November 20, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Elder Kevin Pauley will officiate.
Ms. Edwards, who passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Bethany House in Auburn, AL, was born July 4, 1964 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Ms. Edwards will be Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Survivors include: two children, Antavis (Brittany) Edwards of Auburn, AL and Kentavious M. Ligon of Opelika, AL; four grandchildren, Adyn Vann, Chancellor Rodgers, Khearston Johnson and Autumn Johnson; devoted companion, Elbert Ligon of Opelika, AL; four sisters, Josephine Moody of Opelika, AL, Linda (Kenneth) Dowell of Salem, AL, Bettina (Jimmy) Washington of Lafayette, AL and Bettye (Elder Kevin) Pauley of Toney, AL; one brother, Robert (Tammy) Edwards of Toney, AL; two aunts, Janie Drake of Milwaukee, WI and Mattie Bell Dowdell of Opelika, AL; a host of special nieces, special nephews, special cousins and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Nov. 19, 2020.