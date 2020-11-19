Menu
James William Lauderdale
1955 - 2020
BORN
January 12, 1955
DIED
November 18, 2020
James William Lauderdale

January 12, 1955 - November 18, 2020

James William Lauderdale, 65, of Opelika passed away November 18th at EAMC. Visitation will be 6:00pm until 8:00pm, Friday, November 20th at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 11:00am, Saturday, November 21st at Jeffcoat-Trant Chapel with burial in Garden Hills Cemetery. Pastor Michelle Mouriski will be officiating.

Mr. Lauderdale is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Daisy Lauderdale; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and David Davis; granddaughter, Kaylee Lauderdale. He is survived by his wife, Vickie Hall Lauderdale; children: Tiffany (Adrian) O'Neal, Kim (Josh) Bledsoe, Shane Lauderdale, Cliff Lauderdale; sister, Jeanett (Buddy) Ogles; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, Alabama 36801
Nov
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, Alabama 36801
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.