Minister Shanntel Maurice Hanks
1978 - 2020
BORN
1978
DIED
2020
Shanntel Maurice Hanks

December 17, 1978 - November 13, 2020

Graveside funeral services for Shanntel M. Hanks will be held Saturday, Nov. 21st at 1PM EST at the Faith Holiness Church Cemetery, 16990 South Highland Ave., Arlington, GA 39813.

He attended Faith Holiness Church where he served in the music ministry as a Bass player. After relocating to Albany, he united with the New Greater Grace Church of God in Christ and accepted his calling into the ministry under the leadership of Apostle Stephen Stallworth. Shanntel was employed with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice since March 2001. He loved spending time with family and friends and never left a room without causing laughter. He also enjoyed fishing, playing spades, and showing off his culinary skills.

Minister Hanks leaves to mourn, his wife Marisa Denise Hanks Albany, GA; mother Alveta (Kenny) Reese Opelika, AL; father Shannon (Barbra) Hanks Edison, GA; daughters Kaitlyn Hanks, Blakely,GA, Cerenity Roberson; sons Caleb Roberson and Cavin Roberson and fur baby Prince Hanks all of Albany, GA; sisters Vanessa Wright, Opelika, AL, Octavia (Brian) Carter of Lanett, AL, Lakeitha (Travis)Stevens and Shannon (Patrick) Mosley both of Edison, GA and brother Shannon (Erica) Hanks Aurora, Colorado; uncles Willie (Ruby) Hanks Edison, GA, Elton (Denise) Hanks Dothan, AL, Lynwood (Karen) Hanks Albany, GA, aunts Dorotha (Kevin) Mitchell Columbus, GA, Ruby (Willie) Buck, Dr. Ethel (Clifford) Lovett both of Edison, GA and, Pamela (Calvin) King grandmother Maxine Brown both of Albany, GA; brothers-in-law Charles (Charitha) Herrington, Darry Herrington both of Brunswick, GA, sisters-in-law Valarie (Shawn) Johnson Jacksonville, FL and Bridget (Daniel) Bradley Brunswick, GA., five nieces, four nephews, a special friend Kevin George, better known as "G" and a host of relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, Nov. 20th from 4P-7P EST at Poteat Wakefield Funeral Home, 435 Dunbar Lane Albany, GA 31701

MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING STRICTLY ENFORCED DURING ALL EVENTS

Poteat Wakefield Funeral Home

Albany, GA 31701 (229) 436-3615
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Poteat Wakefield Funeral Home
435 Dunbar Lane, Albany, Georgia
Nov
21
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Faith Holiness Church Cemetery
16990 South Highland Ave., Arlington, Georgia
Funeral services provided by:
Poteat Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Rest in Peace you will be miss
Suzette Christopher
November 19, 2020
RIP brother. You comedic personality was brilliant as well as your ability to be the best brother to hang with. Marisa my prayers are with you. The days Shanntel and I talked on the phone it never ended withoutmentioning the live of his life. Look to the hills. Love Doc.
Dr. Wallace Coleman
November 19, 2020
I send my Love and Condolences to you Marisa and all of the family and loved ones! May God provide you peace during your grief. Thank you Marisa! I am glad I had the opportunity to meet Shanntel, I witnessed how he Loved you and how he received your Love!
Angela Daughtry
November 19, 2020
Rest in peace nephew I Love You. Uncle Kevin
Kevin A Mitchell
November 19, 2020