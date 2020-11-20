Eva Lee Stratford
February 15, 1952 - November 13, 2020
Graveside service for Eva Stratford, 68, of Auburn, AL, will be at 11 a.m. (EST), Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 1487 County Road 372, Valley, AL 36854, Reverend Robert Cadenhead will officiate.
Mrs. Stratford, who passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born February 15, 1952 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mrs. Stratford will be Friday, November 20, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (EST)
Survivors include: four children, Tamara (Derron) Thompson of Willoughby Hills, OH, Victoria (Charles) Coghill of Fayetteville, NC, Ricky Stratford of Lanett, AL and Sylvia (Lionardo) Huguley of Auburn, AL; two sisters, Annie Ruth Edwards and Martha Herbert both of Lanett, AL; five brothers, Willie Murphy, West Crim, Jr. both of Riverview, AL, Napoleon (Alice) Darden, Fred (Alice) Darden and James Darden of Valley, AL; eight grandchildren, Jamaal, Samiria, Robert, Jr., Gerald, Taylor, Jonathon, Alexandria and Dylan; special niece, Belinda St. George of Valley, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
