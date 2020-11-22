Jean "Miss Moses" HendersonApril 18, 1927 - November 18, 2020Jean "Miss Moses" Henderson of Opelika was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on April 18, 1927 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on November 18, 2020. She was 93 years old, despite claiming to be 98.Jean was a proud member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Miss Moses was a member of the Red Hat Society at Arbor Springs.She was preceded in death by her son, Randy Henderson; husband, of 49 years, Billy Henderson, a stillborn grandchild; parents Waverly and Margaret Frazier.She is survived by her daughter, Donna Jean Henderson; grandson, Christopher Lee-Danzey Henderson; granddaughter-in-law, Joy Ann Dojan; (4 great grandchildren) niece, Chellis Daniel and Nephew, Walter Williams; siblings, John W. Frazier (Judy), Dr. Sarah Glenn Allison, Thelma Rainey, Marie Kaney (Joey).Visitation will be held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Monday, November 23, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m.Funeral service will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home with Bishop Curtis Hanson and Pastor Rick Hagans officiating. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.