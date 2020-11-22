Lily Love Bradley



February 2, 1922 - November 20, 2020



Lily Love Bradley passed away at Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina, Lexington on November 20, 2020.



She was born in Auburn, Alabama on February 2, 1922 to the late Glenn and Elizabeth Love Bradley. She was educated in Auburn from first grade through two degrees; a B.S. in English and History and an M.S. in Education and Guidance. Later she did further work at U.S.C and Columbia College. Her early college years were interrupted when she joined the W.A.A.C. She went to radio school in Kansas City, Missouri and was assigned to the War Department Signal Center in the Pentagon. After sixteen months there, she was sent to the Signal Control in Paris, France and was there until the end of WWII. She remained in the U.S. Army Reserve after finishing school and retired with the rank of Major.



After finishing her undergraduate degree she began teaching English in Opelika, Alabama. In 1953 she came to Columbia, SC where she taught English at Wardlaw Junior High School. After 13 years there she went to Japan with the Presbyterian Church U.S. and taught Japanese girls English at Kinjo College for three years. She returned to Columbia and finished teaching at St. Andrews Junior High School. After 10 years she retired from Richland One School System having taught for 32 years.



A member of Shandon Presbyterian Church she served as Chair of the Board of Deacons and as an Ordained Elder. She served on all committees of the church through the years, sang in the Chancel Choir, and taught Sunday school classes from time to time.



A memorial service will be held at Shandon Presbyterian Church at a later date with a burial in Farmville Cemetery, Lee County, Alabama.



Memorials may be made to Shandon Presbyterian Church or to the Chapel Fund at Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina, Lexington.



She is survived by a Sister-in-law, Glenda Bradley of Auburn, Alabama, seven nieces and nephews, and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.



Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington, SC is assisting the family. Phone 803-996-1023



Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Nov. 22, 2020.