Reuben J. "Jimmy" TankersleyMarch 15, 1939 - November 6, 2020Jimmy Tankersley, 81, of Beauregard, passed away unexpectedly in his home on November 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara Faye, and his son, Daniel Lee. Jimmy had lived in the Beauregard Community and been a member of the Pierce Chapel United Methodist Church for over 45 years. Jimmy was a friend to many with a smile for one and all. He was known as a fine paint and body man during his working years. In his later years, he took his greatest pleasure from being with his family, working in his beloved yard and being part of his church community.One of four brothers and one sister, Jimmy was born in Alexander City to Ralph and Annie Lou Tankersley. After high school, he served in the United States Army and the Alabama National Guard.Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents and his sons, Richard Scott and James David; twin brothers, Donald (Barbara Ann) and Ronald Tankersley of Alexander City and sister-in-law, Amber (Bill) Mcleroy of Opelika.In addition to his wife, Faye, and his son, Daniel, Jimmy is survived by his brother, Gene Tankersley (Mary Ann) of Alexander City; his sister Nancy (Charles) Brown of Auburn; brothers-in-law, Michael (Carol) Coggins of Auburn, Rev. Mitchell Coggins (Linda) of Vancouver, British Columbia, and Bill Mcleroy of Opelika; sisters-in-law, Barbara Ann (Don) Tankersley of Albany, Ga., and Shirley Tankersley of Alexander City; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; extended family, Marie (Matt) Pardue of Opelika, John (Kristi) King of Opelika, and Omar (Angela) Taylor of Beauregard; and many other family members and friends.A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 1:00 pm in the spacious front yard of the Tankersley home at 2265 Lee Road 112, Opelika, AL, 36804. The family welcomes your sharing memories of Jimmy during the service. Due to widespread coronavirus in the area, guests are asked to follow CDC Guidelines (wear facial masks, be mindful of social distancing, use hand sanitizer and take all other appropriate precautions). In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Pierce Chapel UMC at 8685 AL Hwy 51, Opelika, AL 36804.