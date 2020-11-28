Princella EcholsA private funeral service for Mrs. Princella Echols, 82, a resident of Auburn, AL will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Peterson and Williams Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Pine Level Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Stephen Faulk will officiate.Mrs. Echols passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center. She was a member of Auburn AME Zion Church. Until her passing, she was a dutiful member of the Stewardess Board and the Missionary. Mrs. Echols was a faithful member of Philista Chapter #189 OES, serving as treasury.Public viewing will be held Friday from 4:00-6:00 pm.She is survived by: five children, Annette (Johnnie) Cobb, Lenora (Calvin) Finley both of Auburn, AL, Ernest Bernard Echols of Atlanta, GA, Randy (Evette) Echols of Tuscaloosa, AL and Helen(Jack Lenard) Beaton of Opelika, AL; eleven grandchildren and six great grandchildren; five sisters-in-law, Mozell Warren of Orlando, FL, Lillian (Rev. James) Crabb and Dell Turk both of Loachapoka, AL, Josephine Stinson of Albany, GA and Mary Ann Dowdell of Auburn, AL; two brothers-in-law, Arthur Lee (Ida Pearl) Echols of Auburn, AL and James Echols of Champagne, IL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.