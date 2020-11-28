Wilbur Lewis "Black Jack" Turner
Graveside service for Mr. Wilbur Lewis Turner, 66, of Auburn, AL will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Westview Cemetery. Pastor Mark X. Lee will officiate.
Mr. Turner passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the University of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham, AL. He was a graduate of Auburn High School and a US Army Veteran.
Public viewing will be held Friday from 3-5 pm.
He is survived by: two sisters, Betty Hill and Patricia Anderson both of Auburn, AL; caring nephews and nieces, Chris Turner, Tanya Turner, Lemul Hill, Latorie (Albert) Turner-Pitts, and John M. Anderson all of Auburn, AL, Anthony (Winifred) Turner and Demetrius (Shunta) Hill both of Opelika, AL, Cedric Welch and Melonie (Mike) Welch both of Loachapoka, AL; special great nieces and nephews, Saquoia Matthews, William Turner, Traynia Wilson, Michael Turner and Lyric Pitts; his former wife, Sonya Brown-Turner of Montgomery, AL; other relatives and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Nov. 28, 2020.