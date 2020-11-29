Robert Lawrence (Bob) Faust
March 15, 1932 - November 11, 2020
Robert L. (Bob) Faust, who was born on March 15, 1932, passed away peacefully at his home after a brief illness on November 11, 2020.
Born in New Orleans, Bob studied architecture at Tulane University for two years. While there he heard of a man by the name of Bruce Goff who was Head of the Department of Architecture at Oklahoma University. He visited, met Mr. Goff, liked the student work being accomplished under Mr. Goff's tutelage and transferred to Oklahoma to complete his degree. After graduation in1956, he served for two years in the U.S. Navy. Bob then returned to the gulf coast to work as Supervisor and Construction Manager for Mr. Goff on the Gutman Residence in Gulfport, Mississippi, and the Gryder Residence in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. It was there that he realized what began his path to a life-long passion for design/build. When those projects were complete, he returned to New Orleans and over a period of three years worked with Beldon Concrete Projects as Designer; as an Associate with Albert Ledner and Associates and as an Associate with Leonard Spangenberg and Associates.
In 1964, Bob was offered a teaching position at Iowa State University in Ames. That began another life-long passion: Teaching. It was there that he had the opportunity to not only teach but to also design/build. Two of his projects there still stand: The Zaring Residence and Silverspoon of Iowa. It was also there that he met and married Sherry, who became not only his wife but a partner in his endeavors.
In 1968, he took a teaching position at Auburn University retiring as Professor Emeritus in 2012. He led the dual life of teaching architectural design and maintaining a small but exciting practice of intuitive organic architecture. When Bob wasn't teaching one of his classes or involved in the construction of one of his buildings, he could be found at his desk designing for clients or for himself. His office was stacked from floor to ceiling with study models and drawings. Bob was truly in his element as a designer or as a designer/educator. He designed places of worship, conference facilities, commercial and residential buildings, all of which garnered attention from local citizens as well as students of architectural design, but one project was special: a project he and Sherry started when they arrived in Auburn and continued designing and building for the next three decades, unique townhouse apartments they called Corrugated of Alabama.
Corrugated of Alabama stands as a touchstone for more than a few architects who were Bob's (unofficial) apprentices. They studied under Bob in the studios at Auburn University and did general labor on-site learning from and emulating the skill and craftsmanship of their professor. Bob, with Sherry at his side as his "majordomo," was able to use simple materials and unskilled labor to transform a site into a special place with a structure that exemplified his creativity. These young designers assisted in this transformationand benefited from this hands-on approach to design/build.
Bob never stopped teaching, whether he was twenty feet in the air on scaffolding or bent over a student's desk trying to help a young mind improve on what was before him. He loved everything about architecture, study models to finish models ready to be built as presented, quick sketches to detailed renderings, desk critiquesto, formal design juries, design concepts to construction. These were his means of expressing the inventive, creative, and, yes, genius, mind of Robert L. Faust. He loved his students and was proud of their successes; he loved architecture and being able to share his knowledge, he loved designing and construction with all its challenges. He was a Craftsman.
His work has been published internationally in such publications as Italy's L'Arcitectureand Japan's Architecture and Urbanism. He was a life-long member of Friends of Kebyar. In January of this year, Bob's student work was included in an exhibit at Oklahoma University, "Renegades: Bruce Goff and The American School of Architecture" and will remain in the Oklahoma University Archives. His work after leaving Oklahoma University will be housed in the Archives at Auburn University.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank L. Faust, Jr., his mother, Melucine Modinger Faust and two brothers, William D. Faust and Frank L. Faust, III. He is survived by his wife, Sherry; his brother, James C. Faust; a son, R. Logan Faust (Jackie); and three grandchildren, Cole, Sarah and Lauren.
A Celebration of his life will be held at a yet-to-be determined location when the of spread of COVID is no longer an issue. While not expected, in lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Bob and Sherry Faust Scholarship Fund, Department of Architecture, Auburn University, or your favorite charity
.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Nov. 29, 2020.