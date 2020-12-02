Connie Jean Whitman



June 24, 1955 - November 12, 2020



Connie Jean Whitman, age 65, passed away on November 12, 2020. Connie was born at Fort Campbell Kentucky on June 24, 1955. She graduated from Opelika High School in 1972.



She was preceded in death by her father, Cecil Whitman, sister Cecilia (CeCe) Whitman, her grandparents, Jessie and Catherine Whitman, RM Roberts and Ethel Ennis. Connie is survived by her parents, Don and Jean Parker as well as her brother Steve (Shelley) Parker.



Connie was known to many as a loving, giving person. Her love of animals led her to be a passionate supporter of the ASPCA.



Memorial gifts can be made in her honor to the ASPCA.



Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 2, 2020.