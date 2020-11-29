Mary Frances Moore WhatleyOctober 30, 1939 - November 28, 2020Mary Frances Moore Whatley passed away on November 28, 2020. She was born on October 30, 1939 in Auburn, Alabama.She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Thomas Barry Whatley, Sr., and her parents Joseph Connie and Martha Ida Moore.She is survived by her three children, Beth (Doug) Taylor, Ginger Whatley, Barry (Leigh) Whatley; her eight grandchildren Ryann (Bryan) Stone, Douglas (Kristin) Taylor, Sam Cowles, Josh Cowles, Mary Landon Whatley, Ellie Whatley, Thomas Whatley III and Wyatt Whatley; and her three great-grandchildren Charlotte Taylor, Douglas Taylor, Mac Stone.Mary Frances attended Auburn University and St. Margaret's School of Nursing. Fran married the love of her life, Barry, in April, 1963. She was a wonderful wife who was loved dearly by her children, grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was a great cook and entertainer and especially loved her time at "Sawtooth" with her family and friends.There will be a family graveside service at Garden Hills Cemetery prior to the memorial service.There will be a Memorial Service on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church with Reverend Earl Ballard officiating.The family will receive friends Sunday, November 29, 2020 immediately following the Memorial Service in the Fellowship Hall of Trinity United Methodist Church.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church 800 2nd Avenue Opelika, AL 36801.Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is directing.